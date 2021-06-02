The Asus Zenfone series is one of the most popular flagships that is being released every year. This year, the Taiwanese company released the compact Zenfone 8 along with Asus Zenfone 8 Flip.

However, in the same price range as Asus Zenfone 8 Flip, we have another stunning choice, Xiaomi Mi 11. In this article, we will compare these two models to get into a conclusion that which one is a better bargain?

Phone Comparisons: Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Design

The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip does not have any drawback in its design but Xiaomi Mi 11’s design is much more appealing thanks to the curved screen, high screen-to-body ratio, and original rear cover. Moreover, Xiaomi Mi 11 is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus so, in terms of design, Xiaomi Mi 11 will be the winner.

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Display

Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a Quad HD+ resolution with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It shows up to one billion colors and it even comes with a wider diagonal for the display. The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a display size of 6.81 inches whereas Asus Zenfone 8 flip comes with a display of 6.67 inches.

The Xioami model offers higher brightness which guarantees higher visibility under sunlight. On the other hand, the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip comes with an AMOLED display, HDR10+ certification, and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Quite simply, in terms of design, Xiaomi Mi 11 is the clear cut winner.

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Specs & Software

Xiaomi Mi 11 and Asus Zenfone 8 Flip both are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip but in terms of RAM, the Xiaomi Mi 11 supports up to 12 GB while Asus Zenfone 8 Flip supports only up to 8 GB. Further, the MIUI makes Xiaomi Mi 11 is richer in features than the Zen UI.

On contrary, the Asus model comes with a micro SD slot which is rare in current smartphones. In terms of software, we can conclude Xiaomi Mi 11 as the winner.

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Camera

Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a 108 MP main sensor with OIS and 8K video recording support whereas Asus Zenfone 8 Flip has an inferior 64 MP main sensor. However, the Asus model has superior secondary sensors with an 8 MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. It is to be noted that Xiaomi Mi 11 lacks a telephoto sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Camera

Since the Asus model is a flip device, its rear camera module can be used as a front camera. Due to this, even though, the Xiaomi device has a more powerful main sensor, the camera module of Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is much more efficient and we can consider it as the winner in this sense.

ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Battery

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is backed up by a 5000 mAh battery whereas Xiaomi Mi 11 is backed up by a 4600 mAh battery. Moreover, since the display of the Asus model is relatively smaller than the Xiaomi model, it is also more energy efficient than the Xiaomi model. Other factors such as less resolution also go in favor of Asus.

However, Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with fast wireless charge support which is not present on the Zenfone 8 Flip. Due to this, we can conclude Xiaomi Mi 11 as the winner critically with all due respect to Asus Zenfone 8 flip.

Note that Xiaomi Mi 11 supports 50W fast wireless charge support and 55W fast charge support with wire. On the other hand, the Asus model comes with wired fast charge support of only 30W.

ZenFone 8 Flip vs Mi 11: Pricings

Both Xiaomi Mi 11 and the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip are priced at €800/$975 in the global market.

ZenFone 8 Flip vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Pros and Cons

Pros of Xiaomi Mi 11 Cons of Mi 11 Design

Display

Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Software

108 MP camera

Wireless charging

Faster charging 4600 mAh battery

Pros of Asus Zenfone 8 Flip Cons of Asus Zenfone 8 Flip 5000 mAh battery

Flip-up cameras

Telephoto sensor

Micro SD slot Display

Summary

After analyzing different aspects of the two devices it seems Xiaomi Mi 11 should be a better device to buy than Asus Zenfone 8 Flip. Though more or less both the devices are toe to toe in terms of specification, one should only opt for the Asus model if it is being sold at a significant discount from some vendor.