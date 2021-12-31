OnePlus 10 Pro leaked teaser reveals launch date, design

A flagship model from OnePlus is ready to get launched in China on 11th January named as OnePlus 10 Pro which will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

OnePlus has already made headlines with its next model through various leaks from Geekbench and 3C Certification websites. Now, the wait is over as the company made it official with a teaser on Weibo.

Along with OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus N20 for US and Europe based market , the company has focused to bring the next smartphone for the Chinese market before going global with OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro Features

According to the Teaser revealed on Weibo, we can certainly assume that the company is making OnePlus 10 Pro with two colour variants, i.e. Green and Black.

OnePlus 10 Pro Official Teaser Video. pic.twitter.com/pExux8WM3K — Mayank Kumar ❂ (@MayankkumarYT) December 30, 2021

On the outer look and feature, the smartphone will have 6.7 inches curved LTPO AMOLED display which will support 2K resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The trademark Alert Slider of OnePlus will stay on right side along with power button. Moreover, the phone will come with 5000 mAh battery with 50W wireless charging and 80W wired fast charging.

On this inside, OnePlus has provided Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB expandable storage. The RAM and ROM will vary depending upon the price of the variant. Android 12 will be the Operating System for OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro leaked teaser

More about OnePlus 10 Pro

The phone will have Triple rear Camera setup with sensors. The main camera will be of 48MP paired along with 50MP ultra-wide angle mode and 8MP auxiliary sensors. The front camera will be of 32MP.

Although the company has not yet revealed the sensors it has used. But from the outside, the camera will have a little bump on outside extending towards the right edge of the handset.

We can conclude by saying that the phone will have the latest available technologies in the market as OnePlus 10 Pro will not compromise with any feature. The price is expected to be around CNY. 5,569 to CNY. 6,769.