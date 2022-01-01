Download Xiaomi 12 Pro Stock Wallpapers – ZIP File Included

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has officially revealed the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro and we here present you the Xiaomi 12 Stock wallpapers. We at The News Pocket have provided a detailed article on Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications and details.

The company started its production with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with triple camera, 2K OLED panel and many more. The operating system will be of Android 12 and User Interface of MIUI 13.

Here we will provide you a description and download link of Xiaomi stock wallpapers for Xiaomi 12 Series.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Stock Wallpapers

The company has shared that the phone will have 4 color variants of Black, Green, Blue and Pink. Hence, the Xiaomi has also released gorgeous set of wallpapers which trends with its flagship phones.

Xiaomi has released a set of 8 wallpapers for Xiaomi 12 series. Although we have not yet received the wallpapers of Xiaomi 12 Pro. But we will update once we receive the update.

Along with Xiaomi 12 wallpapers, MIUI 13 will also have its personal set of wallpapers for the phone. Hence, the users will have around a total of 41 wallpapers to choose from.

How to Download Xiaomi 12 Pro Stock Wallpapers

Here, we present you with the download link. Tap on the option you want to download from. You can download it from Google Drive.

Download Xiaomi 12 Pro Wallpapers Zip File – Link

Download MIUI 13 wallpapers Zip – Link

Once you download it. Head to your ‘downloads’ folder. Select the image you like the most. Tap on the 3 dots Menu on top corner of the image. Select ‘Set as Wallpaper’ option and save it either for your Home/Lock screen or both.

Xiaomi 12 Wallpapers and Xiaomi 12 Pro Wallpapers