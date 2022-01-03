POCO powered by Xiaomi has prepared to launch POCO M4 for India and Asia market in February 2022 after releasing POCO M3 and POCO M4 Pro in 2021.

POCO has made its name in the Smartphone market when several manufacturers raced to make the best smartphone available for the users.

As per the reports from mymobilesnews, POCO has prepared to launch their latest POCO M4 for the market in India and subcontinents. The company has already released POCO M3 in February 2021 and POCO M4 Pro in November 2021, according to GSMarena.

POCO M4 Features and Upgrades

The smartphone comes with a display of 6.57 inches FHD+ IPS LCD display with 1808 x 2400 PPI resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. POCO has provided Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and an Aluminum frame.

On the inside, the phone has been powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with an Octa-Core CPU and Adreno 618 graphics.

The battery pack has been provided of 5000 mAh made of Lithium Polymer with 33W quick charging. The Operating system is expected to be Android 11 and will run on MIUI 13 User Interface.

POCO M4 with 64MP Camera set for Feb 2022 release

In terms of Camera and Variants

The phone will have a Quad camera setup of a 48MP Wide-angle main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP Macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor lens. The rear camera will have features like 4K, HDR night vision, panorama and 4K, 1080@240fps video shooting mode.

Front selfie camera will have a 16MP wide-angle with HDR, Autofocus, portrait Image features. The phone will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants along with 128GB and 256GB expandable storage variants.

The price is expected to be around 11,990/- INR and will be available from February 2022.