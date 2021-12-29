Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro officially revealed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Xiaomi has officially introduced their latest models as Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro coming with new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The Chinese Multinational Smartphone brand has officially revealed the next versions of their flagship Xiaomi 12 series with a base and a Pro models.

Previously, we have talked about how Xiaomi is working on Mi Mix Fold 2. Now, Xiaomi has made their flagship model available in China, which had been a secret for a long time.

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro officially revealed

Specifications of Xiaomi 12

With a screen span of 6.28 inches, Xiaomi has brought a product which is comparatively compact in size and AMOLED in nature. The company has used Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

As we have talked about Mi 11T, Xiaomi has also used a similar hump like feature in the Rear camera as one 50MP IMX766 big camera with two small housing Ultra-wide and macro cams with a LED flash and 32MP front camera.

The phone will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM. It is powered by 4500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging feature.

Android 12 is used as the Operating System and MIUI 13 User Interface which supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, HARMAN Kardon Audio system and many more.

Specifications of Xiaomi 12 Pro

Compared to Xiaomi 12, the screen size will increase to 6.73 inches with LTPO 2.0 AMOLED Display.

The chipset will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with same 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The camera in Pro version will have 50MP IMX707 main camera with 50MP ultrawide and 50MP Portrait mode camera. Front camera will be of 32MP.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The phone will be powered by 4600 mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi has included 4-unit Stereo Speaker set with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and HARMAN Kardon audio.

The price of Xiaomi 12 will be around $581 to $691. And the price of Xiaomi 12 Pro will be around $738 to $848. Xiaomi will also launch another model named as Xiaomi 12X which will be priced at $503.