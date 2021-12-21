Chinese smartphone creator Xiaomi hints that Mi Mix Fold 2 will come in Mid 2022 as a sequel of Mi Mix Fold with ultra-thin glass from Samsung.

Xiaomi has released their first ever folding screen smartphone named Mi Mix Fold in March 2021. According to few hints from the certifications Xiaomi had gone through, sources can assume that they are planning for a sequel of Mi Mix Fold.

The smartphone has not yet been revealed officially, but the tentative release date will be around Mid-year of 2022.

Xiaomi to use Samsung Ultra-thin glass for Mi Mix Fold 2

The Gorilla glass product patented by Corning has been extensively used in several smartphones by several smartphone manufacturers.

Although Samsung bought the right to use all latest Gorilla glass in their phone. But Gorilla glass cannot fold. Hence, the makers of smartphones with foldable and rollable display had to use comparatively thinner glass.

Xiaomi to use Samsung Ultra-thin Glass in Mi Mix Fold 2

Samsung made UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) which was used in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and also used by Oppo in Find N series. Now, it has been rumored that Xiaomi will also use the Samsung UTG in their next foldable smartphone variant of Mi Mix Fold.

The UTG will have 30 micron thickness which will also ensure durability and flexibility by injected special materials during its production.

Some rumored feature of Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2

Xiaomi might keep the size of the screen same as its predecessor that is 8.1 inches front display, foldable. The back panel will have glass & ceramic body in aluminum frame.

The Chipset will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, according to gadgetsnow.com. In-built 12GB RAM to support high refresh rate. Xiaomi might keep an internal memory of 256GB. And all powered by 5020 mAh battery.

In conclusion, we assume that Xiaomi will try to bring their latest variant as soon as possible, to enter the high competition in foldable smartphones. The price for Europe is expected to be around EUR 1,930.