Mercedes EQS electric sedan officially launched in China

Posted by By Staff Reporter December 17, 2021

Mercedes Benz’s first electric sedan, the EQS, was officially launched in China. It is the first model to be constructed using the new EVA platform. It is positioned as a luxury big fully electric car as the premier vehicle of the Mercedes-Benz EQ lineup.

The Mercedes EQS features the most recent design elements from the EQ family. The new car features a family-style “dark night star emblem” closed grille that may be upgraded to a three-dimensional star emblem pattern “dark night star array” closed grille. The two sides are outfitted with smart digital headlights that have a scientific and technological feel to them, with up to 1.3 million micro lenses to provide outstanding lighting effects, a lighting resolution of up to 2.6 million pixels, and a through-type LED light strip connection in the middle.

Mercedes EQS launched in China

The side body has smooth and gentle lines, a bow-shaped design, and a through-type taillight at the back that reflects the front and back. The new car’s length, width, and height are 5216/1926/1512 mm, respectively, and its wheelbase is 3201 mm. It’s advertised as a the first electric luxury car.

Mercedes-Benz EQS’s interior exudes a sense of future technology. It boasts a super-sized Hyperscreen ultra-connected screen that is seamlessly paired with three large screens, 12 sensors that provide clear and textured tactile input, and a built-in NVIDIA Xavier AI chip.

Mercedes EQS interiors

Furthermore, the car is the first mass-produced vehicle to have the MBUX Hyperscreen technology. It contains an 8-core CPU, 24GB of RAM, and hardware with a bandwidth of 46.6GB/s.

Mercedes EQS will be available in two version: EQS 450 + and EQS 580 4MATIC. The EQS 450 + has a single-motor rear drive system, with a maximum power of 245kW (333 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 568Nm, while the EQS 580 4MATIC + versions use front and rear drive.

It is powered by dual motors and has a maximum power of 385kW (524 horsepower), a maximum torque of 855Nm, a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of 4.3 seconds, and rear-wheel steering. The Mercedes-Benz EQS has a battery capacity of 111.8kWh. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the EQS 450+ offers two battery life variants with mileage of 813km and 849km, while the EQS 580 4MATIC+ has a range of 720km.

