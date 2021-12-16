Huawei P50 Pocket with Foldable display shines in Golden Design

The Chinese Multinational Tech giant Huawei released a teaser of their latest P50 Pocket smartphone which has Vertical folded display. Huawei will release it officially on December 23rd.

Huawei has officially launched a teaser for their latest smartphone, Huawei P50 Pocket with vertical foldable display.

Although a previous model from the company, Huawei Mate X2 came out with inward folding design. Whereas, Huawei Mate X and Mate Xs came out with outward folded design.

Huawei P50 Pocket will debut as company’s first vertical flip phone, very similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Huawei P50 Pocket images

Our prediction about Huawei P50 Pocket Specifications

Although the company has not yet revealed the specification of the model. However, by seeing the teaser, we can assume that the front display will have a screen size of 6.7 Inches.

The phone will have a name of Mate V in China and might have Kirin 9000 processor for sale in China. And the global variant might have Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood.

Huawei P50 Pocket render

Snapdragon 888 will have a better CPU performance whereas Kirin 9000 will have better GPU and AI performance.

Huawei will launch the variant in two colours. Gold and Silver panels were seen in the teaser.

Our take on Huawei P50 Pocket

The design of the model seems like the company will focus to attract female buyers. Because, the flipped mode will look like a small make-up box with vibrant gold and silver colour. The white colour can also be available from Huawei.

The phone has two rings in the rear side. The flipped mode will enable users to take a selfie using back camera. One ring has 3 Cameras and one LED Flash light. The other ring has a small secondary screen.

The secondary screen will help as a guide while taking selfie using the rear cams. Although we will wait for another week to know more about its internal features. It will officially be released on 23rd December, 2021.

Huawei P50 Pocket Images in Golden Design