Redmi Note 11T 5G launched with Dimensity 810 SoC, Dual Rear Camera

Today, Redmi launched the Redmi Note 11T smartphone in India

According to reports, the Redmi Note 11T comes with MIUI memory extension feature, which is Redmi’s most recent memory optimization technology. It combines RAM and ROM in an innovative way through algorithm optimization, and directly calls a portion of the idle ROM space for RAM operation, which can be effective. Improve the smooth switching of multiple background applications.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

This phone’s memory can be expanded up to 3GB on the Redmi Note 11T. In other words, the 8GB Redmi Note 11T can achieve a mobile phone experience equivalent to 11GB of memory, allowing more apps to run in the background and improving multitasking capabilities.

The Redmi Note 11T has a 6.6-inch LCD full screen, a refresh rate of 90Hz, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, a front 16MP camera, a rear 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5000mAh battery. Also, the device supports 5G network and 33W fast charging.

In terms of pricing, the Redmi Note 11T 6GB+64GB version costs INR 14,999, the 6GB+128GB version costs INR 15,999, and the 8GB+128GB version costs INR 17,999.