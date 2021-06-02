Leicester interested in Burnley defender James Tarkowski

Transfer News from Premier League as Leicester City revives their massive interest in experienced Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

The 28 years old English defender James Tarkowski graduated from Oldham youth division. He then went on to play for Brentford and then to Premier League side Burnley.

Burnley had a troubling season this year, and has luckily managed to avoid relegation; by finishing the season at 17th position on league table.

Leicester City revive interest in James Tarkowski

Leicester City reignite interest in signing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.



And no, this isn't groundhog day – just an #LCFC transfer window! https://t.co/7zD1b5CDns — Foxes of Leicester (@FoxesofLCFC) May 30, 2021

James Tarkowski signed for Burnley in February 2016. Since then, he has played 182 games for the club in all competitions. He has scored 6 goals and provided the assist for 3 goals so far.

Tarkowski has certainly been one of the most demanded players in current Burnley squad. Burnely received transfer request from Liverpool in 2018, Wolves in 2019.

Leicester City and West Ham United enquired about the player last year. Burnley set a price tag of £50 Million, which made the transfer talks die down, eventually.

Now, Leicester City has once again revived their interest in the defender.

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City in action with James Tarkowski of Burnley during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Burnley at King Power Stadium.

Leicester needs to regroup their defense for European Competition next season

Leicester City has managed to end the season at 5th position on League table; even after spending more number of days in Top 4 compared to the teams ended up in top 4.

Brendon Rodgers had a tough time with his defenders this season, because of injury. The regular starters spent more days on bench, which costed them the title race.

Hence, Leicester doesn’t want to repeat the same mistake and wants to strengthen their squad with squad depth to finish in Champions League spot next season.