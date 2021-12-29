The Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has revealed their next phone in the Oppo K9 series with 90Hz screen refresh rate, Disney 810 SoC and 33W fast charging.

Oppo has been very successful with their smartphones in the high-competitive market. The company has plans to come up with foldable smartphones in near future.

They also have planned to bring Yotaphone like features in their next upcoming product as well.

Now, Oppo focus to bring the forth phone in the Oppo K9 series after Oppo K9 Pro 5G, Oppo K9s 5G, and the vanilla Oppo K9 5G.

Features of Oppo K9x

Starting with the outer description, the phone will have 6.49 inches screen with Full HD+ resolution in LCD Screen. The display will have 90Hz refresh rate, 90.6% screen-to-body ratio and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Oppo K9x launched with Dimensity 810 SoC

Oppo K9x will have 64MP main camera with 2MP Macro and 2MP Portrait lens with 16MP front camera.

On the inside, Oppo has provided MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset with clock speed of 2.4GHz. The phone will come with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The chipset will be paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB expandable UFS2.2 storage.

Price and its Availability

Practically, the phone will be up for sale in China from 1st January, 2022. The phone will be available in two variant colours like Silver Purple Super Dream and Obsidian Samurai.

The price will be around USD $220 to $267 according to its variant of 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB (RAM+ROM).

We can conclude by saying the Oppo has brought this phone to target the low ranged featured smartphone to attract more customers who generally avoid pricey phones.