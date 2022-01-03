Download Nokia G50 Stock Wallpapers – ZIP File Included

The Finnish multinational company, Nokia has already launched the latest smartphone in G Series named Nokia G50 along with the stock wallpapers for the phone.

Nokia has announced the latest smartphone model in its G Series as Nokia G50 in September 2021. The company has recently lagged behind in the smartphone race where many Chinese company has excelled in.

But the fact of lagging behind didn’t stop Nokia from making their smartphone because of Company’s goodwill in the market.

Nokia G50 Specifications

The Nokia G50 has been powered by a heavy 5000 mAh Li-Po battery which comes with an 18W fast charging adapter. The phone has 6.82 inches IPS LCD display with 252 PPI density and 720 x 1560 resolution.

On the inside, the phone runs on Android 12 Operating system. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Chipset paired with Octa-core CPU and Adreno 619 GPU.

Nokia has also provided a trending Triple camera setup with a 48MP main camera with a 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor camera. The front camera has an 8MP lens with 1080p video recording capabilities.

Download Nokia G50 Wallpapers

Several Nokia users have liked the Nokia G20 Series wallpapers. And we can assure you, that G50 wallpapers are equally attractive. The phone comes with a set of 13 new 1440 x 1804 pixels resolution wallpapers.

Nokia G50 Wallpapers

Nokia always provides several good-looking wallpapers and they have carried the tradition in Nokia G50 as well, with new Midnight Sun and Ocean blue preset wallpapers.

We provide a link to download the wallpapers of Nokia G50 smartphone. Users have the option to download it from Google Drive.

Download Nokia G50 Stock Wallpapers – Link

From the facts mentioned above, Nokia shows the confidence of delivering a solid phone from the goodwill of the company. The price of Nokia G50 will vary between $289 USD to $409 USD.