Everton consider Fonseca and Gerrard as Ancelotti replacement

News from Premier League club Everton as the plan to appoint Paulo Fonseca or Steven Gerrard as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton has officially announced that Carlo Ancelotti will leave the club to join Real Madrid from next season. Real Madrid will sign him for 3 years in his 2nd tenure at the club.

The news came in as renowned Sports Journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed the information of Real Madrid in direct contact with Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Revisit: Ancelotti at Everton

Merseyside club Everton sacked Portuguese manager Marco Silva in December 2019. Assistant manager Duncan Ferguson took care as interim manager for 4 games before Carlo Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti joined Everton in December 2019. In his 18 months at Merseyside, had a pretty decent record. He managed 67 official games where they won 31, drawn 14 and lost 22 games.

Paulo Fonseca, the 48 years old Portuguese manager has only managed 1st division club in Portugal, Ukraine and Italy.

Paulo Fonseca is in Everton’s list as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement.



Fonseca has a Points Per Match (PPM) of 1.77 at AS Roma from his 101 official matches for the club. And even as a player, he has never played outside Portugal. Hence, tackling Premier League games might certainly bring in tough risk for Everton management.

Meanwhile, Everton has also shortlisted the legend of their city rival Liverpool. Steven Gerrard has considerably better stats at Scottish club Rangers FC as their manager.

Gerrard helped Rangers to win Scottish Championship this season with a PPM of 2.19. Although he has a contract with Rangers FC until 2024, he might show some reluctance in managing the direct rival club to Liverpool.