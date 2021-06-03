Real Madrid to bid for Liverpool linked Neuhaus

Transfer News from La Liga as Real Madrid join the race with Liverpool to sign Borussia M’Gladbach mid-fielder Florian Neuhaus this Summer.

After a trophy-less season, Real Madrid has already started preparing big for next year. The club has already announced the news of Carlo Ancelotti taking over the Head Coach charge from Zinedine Zidane.

Los Blancos has prepared a deal for German central mid-fielder Florian Neuhaus; from Borussia M’Gladbach with €40 Million as Release Clause.

He has a contract until 2024, and M’Gladbach will certainly ask even higher.

Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in signing Florian Neuhaus from Borussia M'Gladbach. The midfielder has a €40M release clause and is also being monitored by Real Madrid. (Source: @SkySportNewsHD) pic.twitter.com/hAyHmGk3Gl — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 12, 2021

Portrait: Who is Real Madrid target Florian Neuhaus?

The 24 years old German player graduated from 1860 Munich club in 2016 and Borussia M’Gladbach signed him in 2017.

Since then, the talent has flourished under the guidance of Marco Rose. Now, as Marco Rose has signed an agreement with Borussia Dortmund from next season. Florian Neuhaus might look to leave the club as well.

This season, he has played 33 Bundesliga games to score 6 and assist 6 goals.

Florian Neuhaus with manager Marco Rose

Carlo Ancelotti looking for major mid-field recruit

The experienced manager Carlo Ancelotti signed Toni Kross, Isco, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez in his 1st term at the club.

Every player played an important role in the 4 UEFA Champions League title for the club since 2013. Hence, Carlo Ancelotti will look to replace the ageing mid-fielders will young and fresh feet.

Real Madrid can expect a fresh start with Florian Neuhaus in squad with Toni Kroos to guide him well.