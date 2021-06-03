Real Madrid prepared for big changes under Ancelotti

Transfer News from La Liga as Real Madrid will look to bolster their team for new season after the arrival of manager Carlo Ancelotti for 2nd tenure.

Real Madrid club and their fans will never forget the tenure under manager Zinedine Zidane. They made history by winning THREE UEFA Champions League titles back-to-back.

But Real Madrid has very less patience regarding their achievements in domestic and international circuit. After a trophyless season, Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave the club.

Hence, Real Madrid brought back Carlo Ancelotti from Everton to take charge at the club.

Carlo Ancelotti hopes to bring back few Real Madrid stars

The experienced 3 times UEFA Champions League winning coach has returned to Real Madrid for his 2nd tenure. He will certainly want to bring more success to the club, than his 1st tenure.

In the summer of 2013, Carlo Ancelotti made Real Madrid sign players like Gareth Bale, Isco, James Rodriguez. And after signing the official contract, he assures Real Madrid fans to bring back the glorious days at Santiago Bernabue.

Ancelotti also spoke about bringing back Gareth Bale from Tottenham Hotspurs. Under Zidane, he had a hard time at Madrid. Ancelotti hopes that his presence will motivate him to play for Madrid again.

Chances of the return of James Rodriguez cannot be certainly denied at the moment. James Rodriguez has followed Ancelotti at Bayern and Everton. Hence, his return also seems evident.

Players possibly leaving Real Madrid this Summer

After the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti, no player will certainly want to leave the club. But from the business point of view, President Fiorentino Perez will look to release few players to allocate funds for big signings.

Sergio Ramos, ‘El Capitano’ Real Madrid have not signed a contract extension with the club yet. His contract will expire at the end of this month, and might certainly leave the club as his demands were not met by President Fiorentino Perez.

After the arrival of David Alaba from Bayern Munich, the future of Rafael Varane has also taken a step back. The contract between Real Madrid and Varane will expire in June 2022.

Hence, the club will not want to make a financial loss by letting him leave for free next summer. Man Utd and Liverpool has already enquired about the player.

Carlo Ancelotti signed Spanish mid-fielder Isco in 2013. Last season, he played 29 games in total averaging only 26% of his possible game time.

But his contract will also expire in June 2022. Hence, Real Madrid will also want to sell the player this summer, to overcome the financial status.