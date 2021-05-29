Recently, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi started rolling out MIUI 12.5 update for a number of eligible devices and as per different reports, the latest phones to receive the update are join this list are Redmi K30 Ultra and Mi Note 10 Lite.

Note that Redmi K30 Ultra is an exclusive device for China and Mi Note 10 Lite is exclusive in the sense of limited market availability. Redmi K30 Ultra is an affordable flagship while Mi Note 10 Lite is a mid-ranger.

Last year, back in August, Xiaomi launched Redmi K30 Ultra alongside the Mi 10 Ultra to commemorate Xiaomi’s 10th anniversary. During its debut, the smartphone was running on MIUI 12 which is based on Android 10.

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12.5 update for Mi Note 10 Lite and Redmi K30

Now, after almost a year of the initial launch, Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 12.5 update which also brings Android 11. The build number of the update is V12.5.3.0.RJNCNXM.

On other hand, Xiaomi launched Mi Note 10 Lite before Redmi K30 Ultra. At the time of launch, it was running on MIUI 11 which is based on Android 10. After getting the MIUI 12 update, the device also got an Android 11 update earlier this year. Now, according to the latest news, Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update for the ‘Global’ variant of the Mi Note 10 Lite with build number V12.5.1.0.RFNMIXM.

As of now, the newly released software builds for both these smartphones are in the ‘Stable Beta’ phase. In simple words this means, the update is being seeded out in batches for select users. However, sooner or later, the update will reach all systems in the coming days.