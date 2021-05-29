Tokyo Revengers Episode 8 Release Date, Time, Where to Watch

Takemicchi starts to see the cracks forming between the pair of Draken and Mikey. It’s just like Osanai said, the fight with Moebius was a trigger and both of them have formed a line against each other. Now the Toman is split into two groups and Takemicchi worries about the upcoming death of Draken.

He wants to protect him at any cost but both of them aren’t being receptive to him. Tokyo Revengers episode 8 will probably see the events that lead to the separation of two and Takemichi’s efforts in uniting them.

Tokyo Revengers is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name. Fans have already dubbed it as one of the best shows of this season. It follows the story of Takemichhi, a middle-aged guy who goes into the past to prevent a tragedy that will occur in the future.

Tokyo Revenger Episode 8 Release Date

The next Tokyo Revengers Episode 8 release date is 30th, May 2021. The title of the episode is “Recharge” and Makoto Tamagawa will be directing the episode. Here is the timing of release concerning different countries.

Japan – 2:38 AM, May 30th

USA/Canda – 3:00 PM, May 30th

India – 12:30 AM, May 30th

UK – 8:00 PM, May 30th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, May 30th

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers Episode 8?

You can watch Tokyo Revengers Episode 8 on YouTube for free. It streams each Sunday on the MuseAsia channel and you can tune in to watch it anytime.

What are Spoilers from Tokyo Revengers Episode 8?

The next episode of Tokyo Revengers will likely adapt chapters 18 and 19 from the manga. Here are key spoilers from it.

Making Amends

Takemichhi screams and gets mad at both Draken and Mikey for destroying his stuff. His friends try to keep him down but instead, he advances to punch Mikey. Mikey evades and Takemicchi falls into the garbage. He tells them both that they’re selfish and don’t care about how it’s affecting others around him.

Draken and Mikey come to realize Takemicchi’s point and make amends with each other. Takemicchi feels relieved for preventing Draken’s death.

The Festival

Takemicchi goes to the festival with Hina. The rain hits and they take shelter under the tree. Just as they’re about to kiss, Takemicchi’s phone rings. It’s Yamagishi and he informs him that conflict among Toman hasn’t ended. Even though the leaders reunited, some of the members from their side don’t agree.

Takemicchi storms off to look for Draken but instead comes across a group of Moebius members who are making some deal with Kiyomasa.

Quick Recap of Tokyo Revengers Episode 7

Even though Toman overwhelmingly defeated Moebius, the aftermath wasn’t something that Takemicchi desired. Here is a brief recap of events that transpired in the previous release of Tokyo Revengers.

Fight Against Moebius

Osanai begins assaulting Takemicchi who was just staring at him. Pah comes forward to start the fight versus him. Even after striking several punches, he doesn’t land a single hit. On the other hand, Osanai completely obliterates him and leaves his face gushing with blood.

After Pah falls, Mikey comes forward to him. In a single kick, he knocks down Osanai, leaving other members of Moebius shocked. Osanai tries to sneak attack Mikey however Draken stops him and kicks him in the gut.

The Split

Pah stabs Osanai and police arrive at the scene. Everyone escapes but Pah says he will hand himself over to the police. Over at the hospital, Ema informs Takemicchi about a fight breaking out between Mikey and Draken.

After recovering in his house, Draken arrives to check on him. Draken tells him about the state of the gang and how they’re on the verge of splitting. While going out he encounters Mikey and they both begin fighting.

How will this fight between the two buddies end? Will Takemicchi be able to stop the split of Toman? Share your thoughts down in the comments.