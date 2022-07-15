Actors, musicians, and others have paid tribute to Ivana Trump, who died at the age of 73.

Celebrity International celebrities are grieving Ivana Trump’s death at the age of 73.

The Trump family released a statement on Thursday, July 14, saying, “It is with tremendous regret that we announce the demise of our dear mother, Ivana Trump.” She was a successful businesswoman, an Olympic-caliber athlete, and a natural-born beauty who also happened to be an amazing mother and friend. Ivana Trump had overcome adversity. She came to our country after fleeing communism. She instilled in her children a sense of grit and toughness, as well as compassion and tenacity, through her example. It is with great sadness that her mother, three of her children, and 10 grandchildren have learned of her death.

Just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, the NYPD said they found the late socialite “unconscious and unresponsive” in her Manhattan residence.

Ivana Trump, Who Died at The Age of 73, Is Being Mourned by People All Around the World.

“With deep regret, we announce the passing of our mother, Ivana Trump,” the family announced in a statement on Thursday, July 14, according to the New York Times. “Our mother was an extraordinary woman—a powerful businesswoman, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a loving mother and friend. An incredible survivor, Ivana Trump is. She came to our country after fleeing communism. She instilled in her children the virtues of perseverance, compassion, and tenacity. Tributes are pouring in from her mother, her three children, and her ten grandkids.

The NYPD claimed in a statement that the late socialite was discovered “unconscious and unresponsive” in her Manhattan apartment just before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

As a result of the emergency response, the victim was pronounced dead on the site. The statement went on to say that there appeared to be no criminal activity. When it comes to determining the cause of death, the Medical Examiner is in charge

When the NYPD Arrived at Ivana’s Residence, They Received a 911 Call Reporting a Cardiac Arrest.

Former President Donald Trump paid respect to his first wife Ivana, to whom he was married from 1977 until 1992, shortly after her family made a statement. Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump were all raised by the couple as part of Trump’s third and last generation

According to the politician, “I am deeply heartbroken to report that Ivana Trump died away peacefully at her home in New York City,” as he stated on Truth Social. As a person and as a role model, she was all of those things. In the same way that we were all proud of her, she was overjoyed to see them succeed. “God Bless You, Ivana.”

President Trump married Marla Maples after divorcing Ivana, with whom he has a daughter, Tiffany. He later married Melania Trump in 2005 after their 1999 divorce. Barron is the son of the former first lady and the current president of the United States.

Ivana had a successful and widely publicized profession in her own right, in addition to her previous relationship with the former president and her role as a mother of three. The First Wives Club, Celebrity Big Brother, and Gossip Girl are just a few of the television shows in which she appeared as herself.

Related Articles: