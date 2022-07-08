There are so many 80s vibes coming from Millie Bobby Brown’s hair crimping.

Now that Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 has been made accessible to stream, it’s time to celebrate! the most unforgettable moment of sin may be another contender for the song “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush (sorry, not sorry). In addition, Millie’s latest promoting campaign photographs show her embracing an 80s-inspired appearance in a present-day setting. It’s truly divine.

Throughout the series, MBB has worn a lot of hairstyles that we just can’t get over, from her Billy Ray Cyrus-inspired mullet to her iconic Eleven-shaven head. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, she’s also been on the cutting edge of beauty trends like overlined lips and baby braids. It’s impossible to think of anything better than what has already been accomplished.

Well, Her Hair May Have Just Done that With This Look.

Millie is sporting a sleek middle-part ponytail with wavy crimped extensions trailing behind her head, as featured in an Instagram post by professional stylist Anna Katsanis. The ‘do can be seen from the side in the second shot.

This is another ’80s and ’90s throwback trend, following in the footsteps of the mullet. What if I’m wrong? Even Jessica Simpson and Khloe Kardashian rock similar fashions.

The look was created by celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager, and as we can see from her above Instagram post (see picture two), Bridget has wrapped the extension piece around the base of the ponytail to seamlessly merge the hair.

Fortunately for All of Us Interested Felines,

she revealed that the hair used was Luxy Hair Extensions (see below). Everyone has my gratitude. Let’s also take a moment to appreciate Millie and Noah Schnapp’s adorableness! Is this what you call a #friendshipgoal? BRB, I’m off to weep at the adorableness of this.

