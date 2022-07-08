Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Facial Rejuvenation Procedures, Including Botox, Fillers, and Surgery

In the cover story of Allure magazine’s August issue, Kim Kardashian finally opened up about all the procedures she’s had done on, injected into, and otherwise altered her face over the years. Although we all have theories about Kimmy’s look, you may be shocked by her answers. It’s up to you whether or not you want to.

“What do you have in your face right now?” Danielle Pergament asked Kim, after noting her own suspicions about what might be lurking beneath the surface of her skin. When I see the preposition “in,” I feel like I’m being directed. What was Kimmy’s reply? Oh, it’s only “a little Botox.” And with that, I bid you farewell for now.

However, the interviewer was unconvinced.

Why Didn’t You Use Filler on Your Lips and Cheeks, She Insisted so Forcefully?

There will be “no filler,” Kim insisted. “Neither one was ever full.” To be fair, the writer did mention “insanely long,” “fan-like” lashes, which he believes are the result of eyelash extensions. Nonetheless, Kim firmly refused, saying again and again, “No!”

She confessed, “I’ve never had eyelash extensions.” “I’ve done nothing in my life,” I respond. I’m wearing only a smattering of mascara today. Filling my cheeks is something I’ve never done. “I’ve never stuffed my mouth.”

“I Truly, Really Care About Looking Beautiful,” Kim Said Later.

It’s safe to say that I’m more concerned about things than the vast majority of individuals on the earth. At the end of the day, I’m a mother, a student, and a teacher, and it’s not easy being all three at once. Late at night is when I normally get my beauty treatments done. My laser treatments will begin after everyone has gone to sleep.

“I’m at peace with not being perfect, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful,” she added. she said, realizing the paradox in her words. Kim’s not the only one who can do anything she wants with her body; we’re all free to do the same.

If Kimmy is telling the truth, then we’ll take her word for it!

