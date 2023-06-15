Where Is John Gotti Jr Now? His Current Life and Whereabouts!

The existence of John Gotti Jr., the son of the notorious mobster John Gotti, has been intertwined with organized crime. After his father’s imprisonment, John Jr. confronted his own legal battles. However, he has distanced himself from the mafia world in recent years. This article examines John Gotti Jr.’s current whereabouts and activities.

Where Is John Gotti Jr Now?

Gotti Junior currently resides with his family in Oyster Bay Cove on the north shore of Long Island in New York City. He chose to leave the criminal life behind, became an author, and acted in a film. His debut novel, Shadow of My Father, was published in 2015. Additionally, he played a vital role in the production of the 2018 film Gotti.

Early Life

John was born on 14 February 1964 (age 58 as of 2022) in Queens, New York, United States as John Angelo Gotti. John Gotti (father) and Victoria DiGiorgio Gotti (mother) are his parents. In addition, he has four siblings, namely Victoria Gotti, Angela Gotti, Frank Gotti, and Peter Gotti.

Frank, the 12-year-old sibling of Junior, died on March 18, 1980, after a neighbor’s car ran him over. The neighbor who was driving the car disappeared months later. In addition, his father perished in prison in 2002 at the age of 61 after battling throat cancer.

Professional Career

After completing his studies at New York Military Academy, John Jr. began his professional career. He did not enroll in college because his father assisted him in establishing Samson Trucking. However, when the enterprise failed, he joined the Carpenters Union.

In 1985, the father of John Gotti Jr. became the head of the Gambino crime family. Junior became a rising figure in New York’s criminal underworld after his father assumed leadership. In 1988, when he was in his mid-20s and three years after his induction, Junior became a legitimate member of the Gambino family.

The influence of his father made him a criminal family captain. Junior became the youngest capo or captain in the family’s history as a consequence. This position required him to understand the ins and outs of the criminal underworld, including gambling and loan sharking. But what made him distinct was that despite his youth, he was now a mob leader.

As soon as he joined and assumed leadership of the Gambino family, his father’s existence on the streets came to an end. The government charged and convicted his father of racketeering and homicide in 1992. Prior to his conviction in 1991, Gotti Jr. was the interim head of the Gambino crime family. Similar to his father, he fell foul of the law.

In 1999, he was accused of racketeering and convicted of the crime. The defendant agreed to an agreement with prosecutors to serve only seven years in prison. Nonetheless, between 2004 and 2009, numerous cases, including ancient ones, were brought against him, and he was the defendant on numerous occasions. As opposed to his father, all of his cases resulted in a mistrial.

In January 2010, his prosecutors withdrew all charges against him, and he was released. He published his first book, Shadow of My Father, in 2015. In 2018, several producers also released the film, Gotti. And in June 2018, the documentary miniseries Gotti: Godfather and Son was broadcast on television. Junior was involved in every production.