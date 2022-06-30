The ESPY Awards will be hosted by Stephen Curry (TV News Roundup)

Stephen Curry will host the ESPY Awards in 2022, ESPN revealed on Wednesday, just days after he was crowned NBA Finals MVP.

The Event Will Be Streamed Live from The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Hosted by The Four-Time Nba Champion.

For the third year in a row now, Curry has been nominated for a Golden Glove Award, given to the male and female athletes who have excelled in major league sports during the previous season. This year, the Golden State Warriors player has been nominated in the categories of best male sports athlete and best NBA player. Also nominated for the record-breaking performance award is his recent record for the most three-pointers in a game.

The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage will be presented to former heavyweight boxing champion and Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko at the occasion. Dick Vitale and Gretchen Evans will receive the Pat Tillman Award for service and the Jimmy V Award for perseverance, respectively, as honorary award recipients. A joint effort between ESPN and Full Day Productions brings you this year’s award show.

Renewals

One of ABC’s “Weekend Adventure” shows, Hearst Media Production Group announced Wednesday that “Hearts of Heroes” will premiere Season 4 on July 2. First responders, including firefighters, EMTs, and more, are featured in the award-winning program, which focuses on the aftermath of natural and man-made disasters, such as hurricanes. Chief meteorologist Ginger Zee of “Good Morning America” hosts “Hearts of Heroes,” with safety expert Sheldon Yellen of Belfor Property Restoration as the show’s host. By HMPG and Belfor, the series is co-produced. In the United States, the show can be seen on any ABC affiliate.

Related Articles: