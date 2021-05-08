Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead To Get Mass Theatrical Release

It seems like there’s nothing that can stop the accomplishments of the OTT platforms. The big giant of online streaming Netflix is coming up with a big release. Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is going to become the very first movie to achieve something of this caliber.

It is the first Netflix movie that will be getting a nationwide theatrical release. This is certainly a big event because it’s the first of its kind. It could act as a gateway for more OTT-based movies to get a mass theatrical release.

So what exactly is making it possible? How is Netflix accomplishing this task which at first seemed impossible? Find below as we discuss one of the biggest releases of the year which will hit the theaters near you.

Netflix’s Army of the Dead

How Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Getting Nationwide Release?

Cinemark, one of the major theater chains is making this move possible. With their huge contribution, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead will get its release in near 600 theaters. The thing to keep in mind though is that in terms of major theaters, only Cinemark will be participating.

However, there are other small chains as well who will be entertaining the release of the movie. So even if no other major theatres broadcast the movie, you will be able to watch the movie even in a less renowned cinema near you.

Has it Happened Before?

Zack Snyder is Directing Army of the Dead

Netflix tried to do a similar experiment with the critically acclaimed The Irishman but it only had a very limited number of the release. The accumulated amount received from the theaters only amounted to 8 Million USD. So it wasn’t a proper theatrical release in a true sense.

As a big giant, Netflix has taken this crucial step in getting their original works on the big screen. With Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, they will be making history.

What does it mean for the Future?

It certainly opens the possibilities of other Netflix or OTT original titles coming to the big screen for the release. Army of the Dead is the first experiment in this regard and fans are positive that it will perform well.

The only drawback, in this case, is that people who already have a subscription to Netflix won’t necessarily visit the theaters. But there is always cinematics who love visiting the big screens to watch the movies.

In addition to that, Zack Snyder has his dedicated fanbase who certainly won’t miss out on this release. We can say that this method is much more viable for action movies compared to other genres. Since theatres give different experiences altogether in this regard, Netflix and other OTT platforms can do the same thing for their action projects.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Trailer

About Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead is zombie heist movie that stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeda and Tig Notaro. Directed by Zack Snyder, the screenplay of the movie is also written by him along with Shay Hattan.

Dave Bautista Will Be Starring in the Movie

The plot of the movie involves a group of mercenaries who plot a bank heist during the ongoing zombie outbreak. Fans expect the movie to deliver a fun and engaging story with some great action and enthralling moments.

The movie will hit the big screens on May 14th, 2021, and get its digital release on Netflix on May 21st, 2021. With a budget of 90 million USD, the movie will release in the United States in the English language.

What kind of impact will this have on future releases from Netflix? Will Army of the Dead succeed on the big screen? Let us know what you think on this down below. Also, make sure to follow us on our social media suits where we post information on the latest movie releases.