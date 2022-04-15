One Piece Live Action Movie Release Date, Plot, Story, and More

One Piece is one of the longest-running manga series having been published for more than 25 years. Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, it is the highest-selling manga in the history and 2nd highest-selling comic book in existence.

Last year, we’ve had the announcement of the One Piece live action on Netflix and it had mixed reactions. However, some of the latest information which is revealed suggests that One Piece is certainly going to do better than the failed anime adaptations we’ve seen so far. Let’s discuss One Piece’s live action release date, plot, and more.

One Piece Live Action Release Date, Plot and More

One Piece Live Action Plot

The One Piece live action will consist of the 10 episodes and it will cover the entire East Blue Saga. This means that we are going to start with the Romance Dawn. And end when the crew reaches the town at beginning of the end.

This will be the first season of this live action and we will get introduced to the 5 major characters of the East Blue Saga which include Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. We will start with Luffy’s Romance Dawn saga and as we move forward we will meet other characters.

As the for arcs, this season of One Piece live action will adapt the entire East Blue Saga and it will contain the famous arcs such as Baratie and Along Park. We aren’t sure if the story will remain faithful to the manga series, however, considering the titles of the episode, it seems like it will.

It is going to be difficult to cover the entire East Blue Saga in the span of 10 episodes. Hence the production will have to be accelerated. So it’s possible that they probably won’t include everything and miss out on some details. Hopefully, that doesn’t impact the quality of live action and it surpasses everyone’s expectations.

One Piece Live Action Cast

The main cast of One Piece live action is already out along with some other characters. The main cast includes Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skyler as Sanji.

As for the other recurring cast members, we have Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Morgan Davies as Koby, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy. McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, Vincent Regan as Garp, Jean Henry as Fullbody, and Lean-Barry Simmons as Chew.

One Piece Live Action Release Date

The official release date for the One Piece live action series isn’t out yet. It seems like the series is still in production and once it is over, only then we will get to hear about its announcement. The general belief is that the One Piece live action release date will be announced by the end of this year.

What are your thoughts on this live action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga? One Piece is a weekly manga series that is publishing weekly and Weekly Shonen Jump and is available to read on Viz media and Mangaplus.