Google is considering to enable Two Factor Authentication (2FA) by default

According to the latest news, Google seems to be taking an important step to ensure online security of its users on World Password Day. Google is aware that passwords are not enough to secure an account so in the near future, the company will enable two factor authentication (2FA) for all users by default.

Google posted in an official blog post that it will “start automatically enrolling users in 2SV if their accounts are appropriately configured” really soon. Note that 2SV means two step verification.

As of now, Google did not mention on what it means by ‘appropriately configured’ but it seems the company was talking about integrating Google Smart Lock app with every offerings. As soon as this two factor authentication is enabled, the user will be prompted on smartphone that he or she is trying to log into your Google account.

Google to enable Two Factor Authentication (2FA) by default

In an official blog post, Mark Risher, Director of Product Management, Identity and User Security said “Using their mobile device to sign in gives people a safer and more secure authentication experience than passwords alone.”

Apart from using your smartphone as a two-factor authentication device, users will also be able to use physical security keys to further safeguard their Google account. Interestingly, all these steps including the two factor authentication can be manually disabled.

However, considering its protection against data leaks and account hacks, it is recommend to keep it enabled.