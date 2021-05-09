Man Utd shifts focus from Sancho to Bellingham

News from Premier League as Man Utd decides to return Jude Bellingham back to England instead of Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund has certainly played a pivotal role in identifying talents and shaping them for the future. The Bundesliga side has created several star players who can reunite and challenge the Champions League as well.

And that tradition keeps alive with Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland as hot prospect in coming transfer window.

Jude Bellingham urged to turn down Manchester United transfer target

Jadon Sancho Transfer Issues

Manchester United had a massive interest in Jadon Sancho last summer. Dortmund priced him around £120 Million initially, which later lowered to £90 Million plus add on.

But this season, Dortmund might not let Jadon Sancho leave either. Or they might decide to sell him for the same amount they agreed last summer.

And Man Utd wants to keep their wish-list tight due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Jadon Sancho to ESPN: “Will I leave the club? I don’t know about my future… I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team. They gave me my first professional start”. 🟡⚫️ #BVB @berger_pj @archiert1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2021

Jude Bellingham preference over Sancho

Borussia Dortmund signed Jude Bellingham from Birmingham last summer. The 17 years old English forward graduated from Birmingham academy in 2019.

This season, he appeared 43 times for Dortmund in all competitions. He scored four goals and the same number of assists as well.

Manchester United might decide to bid to bring Jude Bellingham back in England. Dortmund paid £20 Million to Birmingham last season.

And Manchester United already have a tendency to lose Paul Pogba as well. Hence, they might decide to use the finance wisely on young talent, as an investment for the Future.