‘High Hopes’ from the Top Defenders in Football World

News from Football as top defenders across Europe becomes a priority for Big clubs this Summer. Hopes remain high from few big names.

Few football pundits have certainly admitted that to win trophies, a squad needs more strength in the dug-out as well. And to win League, Cup and Champions League; the approach should be different.

Certainly, there are players, who stay put in the squad, in every important game, playing a leading role in their success. And a champion team requires few set players, who can make the difference.

As attacking football and forwards snatch away the limelight, the defenders act as the ‘Silent Guardian’; the Protector of the Realm.

Harry Maguire, the Costliest defender in Premier League

English defender Harry Maguire came into limelight, after played few successful campaigns for Leicester. He joined them in 2017 from Hull City.

Harry Maguire Deserves To Be Praised After Overcoming Adversity At Manchester United

Harry Maguire signed for Man United in 2019, for a cost of £80 Million. That transfer certainly made him the costliest defender, but also poured a huge amount of responsibility as well.

But he has proved his worth at Old Trafford. He has missed only ONE game for Man Utd due to indirect red card, since he arrived at the club. Currently, he captains the Man United squad.

Maguire has played 106 games for Man Utd and scored 5 goals with 4 assists.

Virgil Van Dijk, the Leader from the Back!

Jurgen Klopp will certainly credit their Captain Virgil Van Dijk for Liverpool’s UCL 19 and Premier League 20 success. The Dutch defender has led the Liverpool team to outstanding victories in the past.

Jurgen Klopp has struggled to create a solid defensive wall without Van Dijk. Van Dijk went out injured at the beginning of this season, and couldn’t make it back yet.

Virgil van Dijk must decide if he can play at Euros, says Holland coach Frank de Boer https://t.co/UYn9seTFHI — VEEG Sports (@VEEGSports) May 10, 2021

Van Dijk underwent knee surgery after encountering foul Everton Keeper James Pickford.

Virgil Van Dijk arrived at Anfield from Southampton in 2018. And since then, he played 130 games for Liverpool, scored 13 and assisted 6 times.

Jurgen Klopp will certainly expect to make a new start in new season, with high hopes from Virgil Van Dijk.

Matthijs De Ligt, the Youngest most Valued defender

Matthijs De Light came into limelight after Ajax had a wonderful season in UEFA Champions League. They defeated big teams that season, with their young and energetic squad.

Mercato – Barcelone : Joan Laporta sait à quoi s'en tenir pour Matthijs de Ligt ! https://t.co/EkB2PWbauW pic.twitter.com/DSuXHtck1x — le10sport (@le10sport) May 10, 2021

De Ligt captained Ajax team into big matches, and even came out victorious. That made him a high demanded defender in 2019.

Barcelona showed massive interest but Juventus managed to bag the player for £75 Million plus add on.

[Then 19 years old] thought Juventus was a better option over Barcelona for the young generation. He has a lot of potentials, and will certainly improve his value with more seasons to come. This season, he has played 31 games for Juventus with 29 starts in Top flight games.