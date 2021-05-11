West Ham cannot afford Jesse Lingard Permanent deal

Transfer News from Premier League as West Ham United might send Jesse Lingard back to Man Utd as they can’t afford permanent deal.

West Ham United has announced that they’ve endured a massive loss of £65 Million last season. And with ‘no supporters’ allowed inside stadiums; their revenue plan has shattered due to disruption in financial in-flow.

David Moyes wants Jesse to continue at West Ham

Jesse Lingard will end his Loan spell at West Ham at the end of this season. He will have to head back to Man Utd, where he didn’t appear any single game at the start of this season.

Jesse Lingard signed for West Ham in Winter transfer on a short-term loan spell. But his transfer turned out a blessing for him. From not making any appearance for Man Utd to scoring 9 goals from 13 Premier League appearances this season.

He even earned a National team call for World Cup Qualifiers. Lingard also expects to receive a call for the UEFA EURO Campaign.

Will Jesse Lingard resume at Man Utd next season?

Jesse Lingard demanded a four-year contract worth in excess of £100,000-a-week. But West Ham seems reluctant of making such an investment amid the financial crisis.

Lingard will have to return to Man Utd unless West Ham makes any official offer. But things look uncertain after Lingard increased his value after a good spell, helping West Ham dream for European Competition next season.