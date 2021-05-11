Chelsea sign a new contract with wonderkid Armando Broja

News coming in from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea will extend the contract of academy grown Albanian talented teenager Armando Broja.

Chelsea has always boasted about their academy and the number of young wonderkids they signed earlier.

Chelsea has around 33 players sent out on loan deal for season-long or even more than that. And the club keeps a close eye on their progress as well.

The Chelsea youngster who will grow into a world beater

Performance analysis of Armando Broja

The 19 years old Albanian talent Armando Broja plays for the Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem. Broja sent on loan from the Chelsea U23 squad in August 2020.

Before that, Armando Broja played for Chelsea sub-ordinate youth clubs in their academy. This season, he has played 32 games for Vitesse, where he scored 11 goals and assisted 3 times.

Chelsea has already started receiving offers for the wonderkid flourishing at Netherlands.

Armando Broja is the top scoring teenager in the Whole of Europe. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/uch7JJZovd — Ade (@cfcade_) May 6, 2021

Chelsea to extend his contract and bring him for pre-season friendlies

The contract between Chelsea and Armando Broja will expire in June 2022. But the club doesn’t want to risk his faith for his parent club.

Chelsea will also bring him back to Stamford Bridge, for pre-season training under Thomas Tuchel. Thomas Tuchel has managed Borussia Dortmund, and certainly knows how to motivate young kids.

Chelsea certainly believes that Armando Broja can flourish even better at Chelsea under the close guidance of Thomas Tuchel.