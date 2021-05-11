AC Milan wants Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori permanently

Transfer news from Serie A as AC Milan wants to sign Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal and ready to listen to Chelsea’s demand.

Chelsea loaned out defender has made his mark in Serie A and AC Milan. Chelsea loaned out players have shone in several teams, and have started attracting offers as well.

The report suggests that AC Milan made up their mind after their recent success over Juventus. AC Milan defeated Juventus by 3-0 and leapfrogged to 3rd position leaving Juventus at 5th.

AC Milan wants to sign Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori

Analyzing Fikayo Tomori at AC Milan

The 23 years old English center back has earned a lot of praises after his performance earned points for AC Milan.

The academy grown player has played in Brighton, Hull City and Derby County on loan from Chelsea. He took a transfer to AC Milan in January 2021 on a short-term loan deal.

Fikayo Tomori played 19 games for AC Milan since the beginning of this year. He has scored only ONE goal in Serie A. And that certainly became one of the most exciting goals, as he scored against Title defender Juventus.

Fikayo Tomori with his first goal for AC Milan to put them 3-0 up at Juventus.



Scenessssssss. 🔴⚫️



📹 – @PremierSportsTV pic.twitter.com/fqwF78SyiR — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 9, 2021

AC Milan prepared to talk with Chelsea

AC Milan is certainly prepared to meet the asking price of £25 Million for Fikayo Tomori. But Chelsea will have time to resettle their demands.

The contract between Chelsea and Tomori will expire in June 2024. Hence, Chelsea will also consider the option of having back at Stamford Bridge, to perform under Thomas Tuchel.