Leicester close to signing Lille middie Boubakary Soumare

Transfer news from Ligue 1 as LOSC Lille receive an offer for their defensive mid-fielder Boubakary Soumare from EPL side Leicester City.

Leicester City has managed to keep their form on the better side, as they comfortably sit in the Top 4. Although their recent loss pushed them down on 4th position, below Chelsea.

With 3 games remaining, West Ham trailing by 5 points will try their best to finish in the Top 4. With Brendon Rodgers confident enough, Leicester prepares to strengthen their side for next season.

Soumare, a pivotal mid-fielder for Lille this season

Boubakary Soumare, a talented Frenchman graduated from PSG academy. And joined LOSC Lille from the PSG B team in 2017.

This season, Lille challenges PSG with 3 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table. Baubakary Soumare played 41 games for Lille in all competitions, with 19 starts in Ligue 1.

The 22 years old talented defensive mid-fielder will run out of contract in 2022. Hence, they will try to cash in for the player this season, in fear of losing him for free next year.

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare remains on Man Utd radar

Leicester wants to challenge UCL Next season

Reports suggest that teams like Manchester United and AC Milan have also shown interest in the player. But Brendon Rodgers seems desperate to make a move for Soumare this season.

Leicester will certainly end the season in the top 4 positions, and will certainly aim to strengthen the squad for UCL next season.