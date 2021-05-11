Bayern Munich considering a move for Jadon Sancho

Transfer news from Bundesliga as Bayern Munich plan to usurp another striker from Dortmund. This time, English forward Jadon Sancho.

Bayern Munich has managed to keep monopoly domination in Bundesliga, recently. With domestic titles like Bundesliga, DFB- Pokal, they also target talented players from their direct rivals.

Borussia Dortmund has turned into a ‘departmental store’. The one top club for young, talented and exciting players ready to take on European football.

And Dortmund have also entertained their direct rivals, with top class players from their roster.

Dortmund, the regular talent supplier to Bayern Munich

Bayern’s Interest in Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland Transfer Situation

Bayern Munich starts to show interest in Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland situation. The current scenario, as Dortmund have 2 games left with 58 points, 1 more than 5th positioned Frankfurt.

If Dortmund doesn’t qualify for UCL next season, the club might not let Sancho and Haaland leave immediately.

But Bayern Munich has started to keep track of Jadon Sancho, after confirming their Bundesliga title this season. Man Utd has also kept their close eye on Sancho, but they might shift their focus to Jude Bellingham.

Dortmund, the regular talent supplier to Bayern Munich. In the last decade, Borussia Dortmund has supplied players like Mario Gotze and Matt Hummels. Dortmund sent Robert Lewandowski to Bayern Munich for a Free Transfer.

Hence, Bayern will look to keep the tradition alive and make Dortmund players even more comfortable.