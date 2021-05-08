Mourinho wants Man Utd youngster Van de Beek at Roma

Big news Premier League as Jose Mourinho, the new AS Roma manager wants Dutch youngster Donny Van De Beek from Man Utd this summer.

Tottenham Hotspurs made it to top headlines, a few weeks ago. The club sacked their manager Jose Mourinho, few days before the EFL Carabao Cup Final. Although Spurs lost the game to Man City.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho got appointed as the new Head Coach of AS Roma. Roma has also sacked their manager Paulo Fonseca; after their horrible performance in Serie A and against Man Utd.

Mourinho makes Donny Van De Beek as Priority

Jose Mourinho has informed his Board of Directors in AS Roma about his first choice for Summer transfer.

Donny Van De Beek joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer. Although he had other offers as well but chose to land at Old Trafford.

But things didn’t turn out well for him. The presence of Bruno Fernandes has caused massive disruption in his playing career. Donny Van De Beek has started only twice in Premier League with 3 games where he played more than 30 minutes.

Donny has one goal and 2 assists from 33 appearances this season.

AS Roma enquired about Donny with £26 Million

Donny Van De Beek joined Man Utd for £40 Million. And AS Roma has already offered £26 Million to Man Utd for Donny on Mourinho’s request. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly considers him a talented future prospect. But lack of game time might affect his International career.