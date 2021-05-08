Chelsea Targets Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina

Transfer News from Premier League as Chelsea joins Man Utd and Liverpool in the race to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel deserves all the credits for what Chelsea has achieved recently. From fighting to stay in the Top 10, to playing FA Cup and UEFA Champions League Finals. He is converting coal into a diamond.

Tuchel prepared the transfer target plans for the upcoming summer transfer window. Roman Abramovich has decided to fulfil his wish-list to make an unbeatable squad next season.

PORTRAIT: Who is Nikola Milenkovic?

Chelsea has identified one defender, who could become a perfect central defender for the Blues next season. Nikola Milenkovic, the Serbian defender plays for Fiorentina.

He joined the Serie A side in 2017, and have flourished there since. This season, he has played 34 games, where he scored 3 goals and assisted Once.

Although Man Utd and Liverpool also monitoring his situation. The contract between Milenkovic and Fiorentina will expire in 2022. Hence, they will consider selling him this season.

Since 2017, he has scored 11 goals from 130 appearances for Fiorentina.

Possible replacement for Thiago Silva

Chelsea will surely acknowledge the areas where they’ve lacked this season. The forward line remains of the lacking areas.

But they will surely consider appreciating the efforts of Thiago Silva. The 36 years old Brazilian signed for one year as a Free agent. And Chelsea considers that 23 years old Nikola Milenkovic might become a suitable replacement for Silva in the long run.

Top clubs in the premier league are ready to bit young Nikola, his market value is £25.20m, Manchester United target, would cost Fiorentina €30 million. West Ham, Spurs, Everton, Inter, and AC Milan are all interested in the Serbian defender.