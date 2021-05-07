Emery is the first coach with 5 finals in one UEFA European tournament

Big news from UEFA Europa League as Villareal defeats Arsenal to qualify for Europa League Final, where Unai Emery has done it for 5th time. From Managing Arsenal to UEL Final to defeating Arsenal to reach the Final.

Spanish team Villareal managed to defeat Arsenal by 2-1 by aggregate in UEFA Europa League Semi-Finals this season.

Villareal took away the chance of 2nd all English Final in UEFA Competition, as they will face Man Utd at Gdansk on 26th May.

Unai Emery, Previous FOUR Finals in Europa League

The 49 years old Spanish manager, Unai Emery began his managing career at Lorca Deportiva in 2005. He then went on to manage teams like UD Almeria, Valencia (where he managed for three years).

He went on to manage Spartak Moscow, Sevilla FC, PSG, Arsenal and then currently in Villareal.

Unai Emery’s tenure at Sevilla has certainly made it to a successful history. Emery managed Sevilla to win 3 UEFA Europa League titles in 3 consecutive years. In 2014, 15 and 16, Sevilla played a dominating role in Europa League.

Unai Emery has coached in the Europa League nine different seasons. He's made the final in five of them 😱



2014 (Sevilla): 🏆

2015 (Sevilla): 🏆

2016 (Sevilla): 🏆

2019 (Arsenal): 🚫

2021 (Villarreal): ⏳ pic.twitter.com/cieehXM8ab — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 6, 2021

Unai Emery took over the charge of Arsenal as head coach after Arsene Wenger left the club. He managed to reach the Finals in the 2019 UEFA Europa League with Arsenal by defeating Valencia.

Now this year, he will play his 5th Final as a manager, which makes him the only manager to achieve such success.