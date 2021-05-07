Xiaomi confirms RedmiBook Pro; Mi Pad 5 will arrive in H2 2021

According to the latest news, earlier today, a Xiaomi official has revealed that the company won’t launch any new tablets this month. The company will come out with a new tablet series in the second half of this year.
In a reply to a Weibo user, Wang Teng Thomas, product director of Xiaomi said that the company will be launching its Mi Pad 5 tablets later this year and not this month. However, Wang Teng Thomas said that Xiaomi will be launching a new notebook dubbed RedmiBook Pro around the end of this month. RedmiBook Pro will be powered by an AMD Ryzen processor.
Wang Teng Thomas didn’t reveal anything else including any specific dates or details. He said, later this year, the Mi Pad 5 will arrive in a basic variant and a Pro variant. The Pro variant would feature an LCD panel that supports a 2K resolution along with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.
The Mi Pad 5 will support 4096 level touch control and it will come with a stylus. The Pro variant of the series will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, while the basic variant will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip.