Xiaomi confirms RedmiBook Pro; Mi Pad 5 will arrive in H2 2021

According to the latest news, earlier today, a Xiaomi official has revealed that the company won’t launch any new tablets this month. The company will come out with a new tablet series in the second half of this year.

In a reply to a Weibo user, Wang Teng Thomas, product director of Xiaomi said that the company will be launching its Mi Pad 5 tablets later this year and not this month. However, Wang Teng Thomas said that Xiaomi will be launching a new notebook dubbed RedmiBook Pro around the end of this month. RedmiBook Pro will be powered by an AMD Ryzen processor.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 release date

Wang Teng Thomas didn’t reveal anything else including any specific dates or details. He said, later this year, the Mi Pad 5 will arrive in a basic variant and a Pro variant. The Pro variant would feature an LCD panel that supports a 2K resolution along with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

The Mi Pad 5 will support 4096 level touch control and it will come with a stylus. The Pro variant of the series will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, while the basic variant will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chip.