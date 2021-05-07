Xiaomi is working on two smartphones with an under-display camera

As per the latest news, it seems Xiaomi is developing a foldable smartphone with an under-display camera. A popular tipster, Digital Chat Station has posted this information on Weibo.

As per the claim, Xiaomi is developing two smartphones with an under-display camera, according to this info. Those smartphones are codenamed Xiaomi K8 and Xiaomi J18. There is no information about K8 but rumours suggest J18 is a foldable handset.

Considering the difference in codenames, K8 is most probably a flagship-grade device but not a foldable phone. However, that’s a part of the guess so it might turn out that both devices are foldable handsets since Xiaomi is expected to announce more foldable handsets by the end of 2021.

According to Digital Chat Station, J18 will be the second foldable smartphone in the company’s lineup. It should be noted that recently the company launched Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold which is a foldable device. However, Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold was made available only for the Chinese market so it might make its global debut soon.

The tipster claims that J18 will feature a display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Here, the tipster might be talking about the inner display because the Mi MIX Fold supports a 90 Hz refresh rate on its outer panel.

The tipster claims J18 will come with three rear cameras: a 108 MP main camera, a 3x liquid lens, and an ultra-wide camera. This is a bit odd but that’s what the tipster is claiming. Since the handset is expected to launch later this year, more information will likely surface in the near future.

Rumours suggest South Korean tech giant Samsung is also working on a Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an under-display camera. It will be interesting to see how these two devices compare with each other.