Chelsea’s new season plan for Summer Transfer Window

Updates from Premier League as the Blues, Chelsea prepares themselves for upcoming Summer Transfer window along with season climax.

A lot of things happened with Chelsea since the beginning of last season. Chelsea fought well against Arsenal last season in FA Cup Final but lost it.

Transfer Ban lifted from Chelsea. Roman Abramovich put in a huge sum of money into Frank Lampard’s wish list. They spent more than around £230 Million to complete SIX top-class signings last season.

The new season began with a spark but eventually faded away from them, after few domestic games. The new players couldn’t perform well, which forced the management to sack Frank Lampard; and bring Thomas Tuchel to lead the squad.

Thomas Tuchel performed brilliantly well and turned the team around. From struggling to stay in Top 8, now sitting 4th on League table; and will play Final against Leicester in FA Cup Final, and Semi-Finals against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League.

Take Chelsea close to Man City & Bayern Next Season

Thomas Tuchel have openly accepted the difference between teams like Chelsea and Man City. Man City dominated the Premier League in last few season, which Chelsea failed to achieve.

And the current Bayern Munich team dominated Europe last year. Thomas Tuchel plans to force right up for the top, and close in gaps with Man City and Bayern Munich; with better performances from the players.

Thomas Tuchel have done his best in his part until now, and tried to heal the domestic league failure this season, with Final in FA Cup.

Chelsea Summer Transfer Targets Next Season

Thomas Tuchel is certainly happy with his mid-fielders in the current squad. They will require to bring in solid defending back in their games. Hence, Chelsea might prioritize their plan regarding a defender.

Jules Kounde from Sevilla, Rafael Varane from Real Madrid and Niklas Sule from Bayern Munich are certainly under their radar.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also monitoring players like Paulo Dybala from Juventus and Harry Kane from Tottenham. Chelsea might not sell any player from new arrivals, but Thiago Silva will leave the club.