Directed by Goran Stolevski, You Won’t Be Alone is a 2022 horror film produced by Kristina Ceyton and Sam Jennings and distributed by Focus Features. It stars Sara Klimoska in the lead role while Alice Anglert, Anamaria Marinca, and Felix Maritaud.

The movie is set in the 19th century across an isolated mountain by the name of Macedonia. It follows a young witch who sets her foot in the woods. She is curious about how humans live and accidentally kills one of the villagers to take his form and live as a lifelike human. Let’s discuss the You Won’t Be Alone ending explained.

You Won’t be Alone Ending Explained

You Won’t Be Alone Plot Summary

In the 19th century in Macedonia, a mother waits for her child who she had been eagerly waiting for for quite a while. A cat enters her house and eventually turns into an old woman. The mother realizes that it’s the old main Maria, a witch that has haunted her village.

Maria tells her that she has come to take her child as she needs a successor. The mother begs her to have her raise the girl till she turns 16 and Maria surprisingly agrees. Mother leaves Nevana at a temple and doesn’t allow her to leave the place.

Nevana spends her days isolated in the temple without knowing anything about the outside world. The mother daily visits her daughter and just as that 16 years have passed. One day, a crow arrives at the temple and the mother tries to kill it.

However, she fails and then the witch kills her and takes her form. Maria then takes Nevana outside who sees the outside world for the first time. She gets fascinated by the world and its creatures which disgusts Maria. Maria deserts Nevana and now she’s on her own.

Nevana’s Many Forms

After visiting a house and accidentally killing a mother, Nevana takes the form of Bosilka. She learns how women are treated by men but don’t understand the main reason for it. One day, her husband tried to force himself on her but she accidentally stabs him to death.

She then lures Boris and tries to have intimacy with him but when he gets dominant, she kills him as well. She then has an intimate moment with Boris’ wife whom she remembers had helped her when she was in the form of Bosilka. After leaving the form of Boris, Nevana takes the form of a little girl by the name of Bilina.

You Won’t Be Alone Ending Explained – Did Nevana Survive?

Nevana has a happy childhood in the form of Bilina and she grows up with a life full of adventure. Eventually, she falls in love with her childhood love Jovan and they both go on to marry. One day, Nevana decides to show her true self to her husband.

Jovan’s initial reaction is shocking, however, he later tells Nevana that he loves her for what she is from the inside, her outside appearance doesn’t matter at all. Nevana gets pregnant and spends her days happy. However, one day Maria returns in the form of boar and stabs Jovan to death.

Several days later, she gives birth to her baby and keeps it to herself in the fear that Maria may take her away as well. The inevitable happens and Maria slits the throat of the baby as well. An angry Nevana performs a ritual on herself and the baby’s wounds start healing.

Maria says why she had everything easy while she still had haunted nightmares of being burnt. Just after those words, Nevana stabs Maria for good and puts her out of his misery.

Maria says why she had everything easy while she still had haunted nightmares of being burnt. Just after those words, Nevena stabs Maria for good and puts her out of his misery.