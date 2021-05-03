Man Utd prioritize Pau Torres eyeing Kane and Grealish

News from Premier League as Man Utd prepare a big £56 Million bid for defender Pau Torres; and also, eye Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

Manchester City has dominated the Premier League in the last 10 years. The club will lift its 5th League title since 2011. And their city rival, Manchester United failed to provide a front-line challenge.

Hence, the club will have to make few important transfers incoming Summer window; to make sure their place on top of the table with confidence.

Harry Kane, Jack Grealish would be great signings for Man Utd

This season, Man United even managed to put themselves on top of the league, but the lead remained for few days only.

So, what will it require to throw serious challenge to top EPL teams for the next title?

Man United prepare to strengthen their Defense

Manchester United wanted to strengthen their defense in next summer window; as they consider Defense as their priority signing.

The club had a close eye on Jules Kounde from Sevilla, Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, and Pau Torres from Villareal.

Pau Torres discusses Man Utd transfer linkshttps://t.co/oOUnbH1QX6 pic.twitter.com/oESv5OMebI — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 26, 2021

Dayot Upamecano has signed for Bayern. Hence, the club will not want to miss out on talented defender Pau Torres. Man Utd prepares a £56 Million bid for the defender; as they fear that price tag might go up with more delay.

Even Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes in partnering Torres with Maguire to make a solid duo.

Man United should consider Harry Kane

Harry Kane has spent his entire career at Tottenham Hotspurs right from his academy days. He only spent one or two years outside Spurs, playing on loan between 2011 and 2013.

Man Utd haven’t won the Premier League for eight years will Kane be the better solution

The English forward has polished himself to become a massive striker, with excellent finishing efficiency. He has won the FIFA World Cup 2018 Golden Boot as well.

But certainly, the only thing that worries him at Spurs, is Trophy or Silverware. The forward has performed well in every single season but failed to hold the Trophy at last.

And this frustration might convince him to move out of Spurs if Man United prepare a lucrative deal for him. Even former Man Utd player, Roy Keane thinks Harry Kane must come to Old Trafford to win trophies together.

Jack Grealish IN and Paul Pogba OUT?

As the magical signing of Bruno Fernandes changed the way Man Utd approached tough opponents; the club should also focus on acquiring one more attacking player coming summer.

Roy Keane believes that Man Utd should cash in for Paul Pogba this season, as he will become a free agent in 2022. And use the fund to bring in Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Raiola: “Pogba’s future? The most important thing now is to know what Man United wants, what project they’re proposing. He’s interested in one thing: winning the Champions League and titles, we are going to see where this is possible, if at United or at other clubs”. 🛑 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2021

The player has the ability to make himself important as he has done for Villa in recent years. And can turn Man United into a title-challenging team, if the club focuses on rebuilding the team with top players.

Man Utd needs to find a proper replacement for Pogba, Martial in order to compete with the Premier League title. Sancho, Grealish and Kane are the best options for Man Utd to fill the gap in the squad. Will see what is going to happen in the upcoming transfer window.