Man Utd linked with Pau Torres & Edi Cavani to stay until 2022

News from Premier League as Man Utd might target Villareal defender Pau Torres next season, and might also renew Edinson Cavani as well. In addition that had renewed Luke Shaw with a lucrative deal while letting go of Alex Telles to Lisbon or Juventus.

Four Premier League teams representing English football in European competitions Semi-Finals this year. Man City, Manchester United have won their respective game and Arsenal lost to Villareal.

Pau Torres moves up on Man Utd Priority list

Man United at the head of the queue for Pau Torres

In the game of Villareal and Arsenal, Pau Torres played a class that pushed him up on Man Utd’s priority list. He is playing in the Spain squad, with the hands of Ram0s and Pique so with his performance Man United wants a solid defender to partner Harry Maguire at Old Trafford next season.

The club closely monitored £43.4 Million Pau Torres for a long time, and his performance against EPL club Arsenal earned him many appraisals from Manchester United.

Edinson Cavani to renew amid talks of Ronaldo’s Man Utd return

Man Utd remains the only team interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo. If Juventus fails to qualify for Champions League, he might decide to leave the club and return to Old Trafford.

Amid such sage, top Uruguayan commentator said that Edinson Cavani might extend his stay at Man Utd for ONE more season; before returning to the Latin continent to play for Boca Juniors.

Edinson Cavani is now open to discuss his contract extension at Manchester United, confirmed. 🔴 #MUFC



Solskjaer is pushing and Man Utd are finally getting ‘confident’ – there’s still nothing signed… but Cavani is expected to accept the proposal soon. 🇺🇾 @moillorens https://t.co/rV95EM6lRP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 30, 2021

Manchester United managed to compete in the Top 4 with an all-around performance from several positions. Although Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford combined to score several and assist most of the goals for Man United.

Luke Shaw to renew his Contract at Man United

Luke Shaw provided 6 assists this season and shares ranks 3rd with Pogba on Man United’s Highest assists provider this season.

Manchester United decided to award his brilliant form with a raise in his wage. The club will offer a new lucrative deal to Luke Shaw; which will raise his wage from £150,000 to £190,000 from next season.

Luke Shaw made 28 appearances in Premier League, whereas Alex Telles made only 6 stars. Man United bought Alex Telles from FC Porto last season. But his arrival made Luke Shaw bring out his best form this season. Manchester United plans to use Alex Telles in a swap deal with Juventus for Alex Sandro. Or they might send him to Sporting Lisbon in a player plus cash deal for Nuno Mendes.