No UEFA Champions League for Ronaldo next season? Will he stay in Juventus?

Updates from Serie A as fans witnessing tough competition in Top 5 of the table, as 3 teams share same points between 3rd and 5th position.

The Serie A competition became a challenging one this season. In the last 10 years, Juventus won the title 9 consecutive times. AC Milan last lifted Serie A title in 2011.

Since then, Juventus kept single domination in the Italian league. They definitely dominated domestic football, but things turned out a bit different this time. They are going to end this season after 10 years with empty hands without Seria A trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 25 goals in Serie A and currently leading the Goalscorer tally in Italy. But Romelu Lukaku scored 21 goals to make Inter Milan lead the Serie A chart this season, comfortably with 79 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo during Juventus’ shock UEFA Champions League elimination

Also, 5 matches are left to be played. Atalanta moved up on the table with 68 points. Whereas Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan share 66 points at 3rd, 4th and 5th position.

With few games left to play, Juventus will have to win every possible point to make themselves assured in the Champions League next season. But chances are very low for them to get qualified into the league.

Will Ronaldo stay at the club for Europa League?

Cristiano Ronaldo has played in UEFA Champions League football since 2003. He participated once with Sporting Lisbon; 6 Times with Manchester United, 9 times with Real Madrid, and thrice with Juventus.

No football fan will want to see Cristiano Ronaldo fighting for UEFA Europa League. Juventus bought him from Madrid to win UCL. But under the management of Andrea Pirlo, now qualifying for UCL seems challenging.

Will Ronaldo return to Man United?

If Juventus slips down to UEFA Europa League, Cristiano Ronaldo will surely want to move away from Italian football.

With his time at @juventusfc coming to an end, forward @Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen on returning to @ManUtd and has instructed his agent to find out if the Old Trafford club are open to a reunion. | @IOLsport https://t.co/lQfRaDbVXA — IOL News (@IOL) April 24, 2021

Real Madrid has already announced that they will not return back Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United might grab the opportunity to bring back their talisman from Juventus.

Former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson might play a role to bring back the beast at Old Trafford. Cavani will leave next season and it’ll create room for CR7.

It has been a quite hard season for Ronaldo in the last 3 years, this year Juventus is getting struggled to get qualify for the champions league and to find a proper place in the Table. So the question is will the Portuguese star will stay in Juventus or going to move away from Italy? Stay tuned for more updates.