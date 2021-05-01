EPL: New Owners in Top Premier League clubs?

Premier League as top clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs came in news of probable change in Ownership after ESL plans failure.

A football club can be successful with the help of TWO things; namely, talent and money. The Big SIX in Premier League became successful because of their home-grown talent; and then, money came into play a major role in acquiring players.

In recent days, big names in Premier League lacked in growing players; whereas they relied more upon buying talented and costly players.

Then came the Coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted the entire flow of money, their revenue model collapsed; caused a major problem for big Premier League clubs.

Glazer Family wants to sell Man Utd

Football fans recently opposed the concept of the European Super League, which certainly collapsed immediately after a threat from UEFA.

Manchester United owners, the Glazer Family received heavy criticism for the decision. And this even forced Club Executive chairman Ed Woodward to resign.

In recent news, Glazers family revealed that they will listen to offers for the club. And bid of around £4 Billion can make them proceed with the offer. Fans even expressed their anger for club mismanagement, while protesting against ESL.

Spotify owner Daniel Ek serious about Arsenal offer

Swedish audio streaming company owner Spotify made an open offer for Arsenal ownership. Reports suggest that Arsenal legends like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira offered their support.

Daniel Ek worths around £3.8 Billion. Ek made an offer, if KSE, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment wants to sell Arsenal. Arsenal might worth around £1.8 Billion.

Recently, Arsenal fans also protested against the ESL, which forced the club to move out from ESL. Arsenal fans protested against club’s Board and owners.

Spurs Fans demand more investment in club

Tottenham Hotspurs recently sacked Jose Mourinho from the role of manager right before EFL Carabao Final. The worse has been certainly done with League result. But fans protested that Tottenham Board made few horrible decisions recently.

Fans recently protested against the ESL participation of Tottenham. Fans also demand more investment in players and management from the owners.

Club owner Joe Lewis confirmed Daniel Levy will remain as Chairman, and they have no intention to sell the club.

Top clubs are looking for new investments, the COVID-19 football clubs are struggling under financial crisis ad this will lead to solve the crisis.