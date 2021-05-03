Report: Apple to launch new iPad Mini by the end of 2021

Apple would like to launch a new iPad Mini on the market by the end of 2021. According to a well-known analyst, the Cupertino giant is preparing for the arrival of a new small-sized iPad with a 9-inch screen.

Ming-Chi Kuo, the renowned analyst known for accurately forecasting Apple’s plans years in advance, has announced the arrival of an iPad Mini 6 in the second half of 2021. According to reports, Apple has already placed an order for 9-inch touchscreens from one of its regular vendors.

Unfortunately, the analyst does not mention the new features or the technical specs of the iPad Mini 2021. In any case, it is hoped that Apple will include a screen with no edges, similar to the iPad Pro or iPad Air 4, as well as a Touch ID fingerprint reader on the slice. Similarly, we would like to see an M1 processor on iPad Mini 2021, which is seen on the iPad Pro 5G.

Apple to launch new iPad Mini by the end of 2021

This may be the first iteration of the iPad Mini, based on details currently available on the web. Apple expects to replace the iPad Mini with a smaller screen with the rumoured 8-inch foldable iPhone display.

The upcoming foldable iPhone, which is still in development, will allow users to switch from a smartphone to a tablet. Apple would include an Apple Pencil stylus for the foldable iPhone, which would be tested for the occasion.

It’s worth noting that Apple’s iPad Mini isn’t normally renewed every year. The last time the website was updated was in 2019. It’s difficult to imagine Apple launching an iPad Mini 7 in 2022. Apple’s compact tablet isn’t the most popular product in the company’s lineup. Tablets with a larger display surface are becoming more common among today’s customers.

If the rumours of a foldable iPhone are real, the iPad Mini 6 will be the last model of the compact iPad. Is it really so bad? We’re looking forward to hearing your thoughts in the comments section.