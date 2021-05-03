Jadon Sancho set to leave Borussia Dortmund soon?

News from Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund showing resistance while letting English forward Jadon Sancho leave for his next possible destination.

Borussia Dortmund has certainly had their plans sorted for the upcoming summer transfer window. They have two young players leading the race to leave the club soon.

The revenue model of Borussia Dortmund has certainly been an impressive one. They focus to create future superstars by polishing top-rated promising prospects.

Jadon Sancho, 21 years old English forward and Erling Haaland, 20 years old Norwegian forward currently leading the most valuable superstars this summer.

Jadon Sancho will be in the Premier League next season

Situation with Jadon Sancho

Manchester United led the race to acquire English forward Jadon Sancho from Dortmund. But the asking price of around £120 Million was certainly out of reach for a club going through a tough time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Borussia Dortmund director Zorc to ARD: “We already had a gentlemen's agreement with Jadon Sancho since last year that he can leave the club under certain conditions”. 🟡⚫️



“However, this agreement does *not* exist with Erling Haaland”. 🚫 #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 1, 2021

Borussia Dortmund lowered their price to £90 Million and add ons, but the deal failed to progress because of the asking price.

But the club has recently revealed that Jadon Sancho might not leave the club this year as well. Because of some hidden clause in their contract, which might keep Sancho sealed at Dortmund until 2022.

Where do Jadon Sancho see himself next season?

Borussia Dortmund has struggled in Bundesliga this season, even with top young prospects in their squad. They sit in the 5th position with 55 points, one point behind Eintracht Frankfurt in 4th position.

And that might force the striking duo, namely Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland leave the club for better teams.

Although SEVEN games are still left to play, it’s certainly possible for BVB to miss out on Champions League football next season.

Jadon Sancho in 2021:



👥 16 appearances

👤 15 starts

⌛ 1,331 minutes (14.8 90s)

⚽ 8 goals

🎯 9 assists

🥅 78:18 minutes per goal-involvements (1.15 per 90)



He's responsible for ~30% of Dortmund's creative load which is the same as Fernandes for us.



He's just 21-years old. pic.twitter.com/hXQG1N1phT — UtdArena (@utdarena) May 2, 2021

Manchester United has already linked with both the strikers, some way or the other. But the Red Devils surely lead the race to bag Jadon Sancho incoming transfer window.

Jadon Sancho has graduated from Watford Academy and then joined Manchester City academy in 2015. The English youngster left the academy and joined Borussia Dortmund, the most exciting workshop for young talents in 2017.

Currently, Jadon Sancho keeps his focus on England National Team call up for the postponed EURO 2020 campaign this coming June.