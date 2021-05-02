Arsenal Transfer News: Close to sign Brighton Mid-fielder Bissouma

News from Premier League as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confident to bag Brighton mid-fielder Yves Bissouma in this summer Transfer.

Brighton & Hove Albion bought in Mali mid-fielder into their squad in 2018 for only £15 Million from LOSC Lille.

Mikel Arteta heavily admires the mid-fielder and wished to have him at Emirates camp next season. Brighton might accept a clean deal of £30 Million for their mid-field asset.

Who is Yves Bissouma from Mali?

The Mali International joined LOSC Lille in 2016 to play in their B team, after graduating from AS Real Bamako academy in Mali.

Bissouma would be targeted whether Mikel Arteta gets the sack or not

He impressed his peers at the French club and earned quick promotion into their Senior team in 2016. Bissouma played at Lille for TWO years and then joined Brighton in 2018.

At Brighton, he played 92 games, with 35 games this season. He has scored 4 goals in total with two goals added this season.

Mikel Arteta assures the significance of this Transfer Window

Arsenal believe they are close to winning the race for Yves Bissouma’s signature, with Mikel Arteta a huge admirer & believes the box-to-box energy he provides would make him the ideal partner for Thomas Partey. [@gharrypratt exclusive, Star] #afc pic.twitter.com/84RJiu5cR8 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 2, 2021

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has monitored the Brighton player; and he thinks that he’ll certainly be a great addition to the squad, alongside Thomas Partey.

The athleticism and box-to-box mid-fielder profile earned him an offer from Arsenal, even though he has lower efficiency in front of goal.

The upcoming transfer window is important, as Arsenal might not qualify for any UEFA competition (unless they win Europa League this season).