Explained: Why Man Utd fans protest against Glazers?

News from Man Utd as Fans gather outside Old Trafford with some forced inside to protest against Owners. It’s been getting interested like why this happened? and what gazers are planning for next?

Manchester United has recently faced a lot of troubling seasons. The Elite Club of England has lost their glory after the retirement of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United, in between Season 1992-93 and season 2012-13, won 13 Premier League titles (39 total), 10 Community Shield titles (36 total). They have also won Elite titles like 3 UEFA Champions League title in total, with 2 FIFA World Cup as well.

But since 2013, the club went on to perform poorly consecutively, and even dropped down to Europa League. The only UEFA Europa League came during this span.

But why has everything downgraded at Old Trafford? And why have Fans started protesting against the owners?

History of Glazer Family! How Glazers sucked Man United?

Glazers Family first came into light in 2005 after acquiring 28.7% stakes in Manchester United Football club during the valuation around £800 Million.

Malcolm Glazer headed the board and took over the charges from McManus and Magnier. But they started to take out money and turned the debt-free club into £540 million debt in 2005 itself.

The debt kept on increasing with a 7-20% interest fee. The financial situation rose up to £777 million in June 2007.

In 2012, the club has estimated that Manchester United have paid over £500 million in debt interest and other fees; for the superficial business of the Glazers family.

10 years of the Glazers – is Old Trafford club better off?

Sir Alex Ferguson left the club after a long 26 years of top-class team management. The club had enormous trust in their manager, and they worked together to produce world-class talents as well.

But since he left the club in 2013, Man Utd Board changed their manager 4 times. David Moyes, Ryan Giggs, Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The team failed to produce classic football as a unit, and the management failed to support it as well. Although they have produced talents, they failed to work as a team.

ESL fueled FAN’s anger

European Super League created a massive difference between clubs and fans. Man Utd officials showed their support in favour of the doomed plan of ESL, but this made fans go crazy.

Several fans protested against Glazers Family and accused them of being Greedy. The fans even protested against the mismanagement of the club finances and deliberate ignorance of club infrastructure.

Man United vice Executive Chairman Ed Woodward resigned immediately after the ESL plan failed in Europe. Now, Glazers Family will have to take good care of the situation, or SELL THE CLUB AND LEAVE!