Man City interested in Watford keeper Ben Foster

Updates from Premier League as Man City interested in signing the 38 years old Watford Goalkeeper Ben Foster as cover for Ederson next season.

Manchester City currently leading the Premier League table with 10 points lead above Man United after 33 matches.

They fought hard in FA Cup Semi Final, but lost to Chelsea by 1-0. Man City won the EFL Cup against Spurs and will play UCL Semi Final against PSG.

But the club has already started to sort their transfer targets for next season.

Man City wants to let go Zack Steffen on Loan

Man City planning to let go American Goalkeeper Zack Steffen on loan to other club, and bring in experienced keeper in squad.

Although he played well against Spurs in EFL Carabao Cup Final, managed to keep a clean sheet. But his mistake in positioning costed them the only goal against Chelsea in FA Cup Semi Final.

Man City interested in Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster

Manchester City are lining up a move for 38-year-old Ben Foster to push Brazilian No 1 Ederson next season. (Source: Sun Sport) pic.twitter.com/wu9GBB0z3H — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 25, 2021

Ben Foster, the 38 years goalkeeper spent his entire career playing in England football. Foster played 8 games for England National team as well.

He even has a history of playing for Man United as a secondary goalkeeper to Edwin Van Der Sar. Ben Foster made 22 appearances this season, kept 9 clean sheets.