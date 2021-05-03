Haaland is not going anywhere until 2022 due to UCL Clause

News from Bundesliga as Top Prospect Erling Haaland cannot leave Borussia Dortmund until 2022 if they miss out on Champions League football.

Few young talents can’t beat professional football. Norwegian talent Erling Haaland has achieved great success with Borussia Dortmund at the age of 20. He has crossed the 20 goals mark in UCL, and have reached 10 UCL goals 25 goals in Bundesliga this season.

Several top clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Man Utd talked with his agent Mino Raiola and his father Alf-Inge Haaland. The player certainly has pretty good demand as Raiola claimed to make him the costliest youngster.

20-year-old attacker has agreed to stay at Borussia Dortmund for the next season

Borussia Dortmund has certainly maintained their respect in the football market, with their classic talent nurturing style.

They have produced several young talents in the recent market, and have earned big with every sale; with Jadon Sancho and Haaland as top prospects this season.

Borussia Dortmund currently sits at 5th position on the Bundesliga table this season. With 7 games remaining, BVB has collected 55 points, 3 points below 3rd placed Wolfsburg, 9 points below 2nd placed RB Leipzig.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke to Sport1: "I've known Raiola for a long time and get along well with him. It's no problem for us. Erling Haaland will remain a Borussia Dortmund player next year”. 🟡⚫️ #BVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2021

Borussia Dortmund reminds Raiola about Haaland Clause

Currently, the release clause of Erling Haaland lies between €75 to €100 Million, with a contract until 2024 at BVB.

BVB has said that the release clause won’t be valid if Dortmund fails to qualify for UEFA Champions League football.

The club has warned his agent and father about the club’s covid-19 protocols and has reminded him about the clause which can keep him until 2022.