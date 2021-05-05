Transfer News from Premier League as Everton preparing to recruit sole striker to support Calvin-Lewin next Season with European Football.

Premier League club Everton currently sits in 8th position on this year’s league table. With 52 points from 33 games, Everton will hope to close in the gap with clubs ahead of them.

Meanwhile, 5th positioned West Ham United has SIX points more than Everton with one game more played. Hence, Carlo Ancelotti will completely focus to qualify for European football next season.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 15 goals in Premier League from 28 appearances. Even Ancelotti understands that to compete in European football, you need a bigger squad.

Everton wish-list for Upcoming Transfer Market

Sergio Aguero came up on their wish-list after they prioritized a transfer of a Premier League experienced striker.

The Argentine International will become a Free Agent at the end of this season. And he has mentioned that he’ll keep playing 1st class football. Although the 32 years old striker has already crossed his peak stage.

Everton preparing for Big Summer Transfer Window

His experience will add a good advantage for Carlo Ancelotti. But as Aguero already in contact with Barcelona, they planned his substitute as well.

Rafael Leao from AC Milan has also earned a top spot in Everton’s wish-list. The 21 years old Portuguese striker has flourished at AC Milan this season. He has scored 6 goals and provided 5 assists, from 27 Serie A appearances.

The Sporting Lisbon graduate joined Lille in 2018 and arrived at San Siro in 2019. AC Milan can demand £45 Million from Everton for the promising prospect.

Two other un-seen strikers up on Everton wish-list

Andrea Belotti, the Torino FC Captain. The Italian centre-forward has played a brilliant season for his club. The 27 years old Andrea Belotti has played at Torino FC since 2015.

He has scored 12 goals in Serie A from 31 appearances this season. Belotti has scored nearly 25% of the goals scored by his team. The player will become a free agent next season, and the player hasn’t signed any new contract yet.

Andrea Belotti

He has scored 104 goals for Torino FC, 8th highest Goal scorer of the club.

Everton has also eyed RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-Chan. The South Korean forward has played 22 games this season, with 4 goals in DFB-Pokal, None in Bundesliga.

The 25 years old forward arrived at RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg in 2020. Leipzig has tagged a price of £13.5 Million for both Everton and West Ham as well.

The club will initially focus to build the team for European Football next season; amid the covid-19 and financial crisis. Even if they fail to qualify for UEFA Europa League, they will still aim for UEFA Conference League next season.